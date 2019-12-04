SSC CHSL Exam In March 2020

SSC CHSL registration has begun. Candidates can apply at ssc.nic.in.

SSC would conduct the first exam or the tier 1 exam for CHSL recruitment in March 2020. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam is one of the biggest exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), every year. Through this exam, the Commission recruits 10+2 pass candidates for Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators.

SSC would select candidates through computer based exam, descriptive paper test and skill test/ typing test. The computer based test will be held from March 16 till March 27. The descriptive test will be held on June 28.

SSC CHSL registration has begun. The online registration facility will be open till January 10. Application fee of Rs 100 should be paid, online, on or before January 12. "However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 14-01-2020 provided the challan has been generated by them before 12-01-2020," reads the CHSL recruitment notice released by SSC.

The SSC conducts two bigger recruitment-CHSL and CGL, which is specific for graduates, every year among others. During the year 2019 and 2020 the Commission has already started recruitment process to fill up 1,05,338 posts as per the information shared by Jitendra Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

