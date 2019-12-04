SSC CHSL 2019 Details Out. Registration Begins

SSC CHSL registration begins. Apply online @ ssc.nic.in till January 10

SSC CHSL registration has begun. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the details of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) recruitment for which 10+2 pass candidates are eligible. The registration link will be open till January 10.

The SSC CHSL exam is held, every year, for recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries, Departments and Government Offices.

Application fee of Rs 100 should be paid, online, on or before January 12. "However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 14-01-2020 provided the challan has been generated by them before 12-01-2020," reads the CHSL recruitment notice released by SSC.

SSC would select and recommend candidates for recruitment to CHSL posts on the basis of computer based exam, descriptive paper test and skill test. The computer based test will be held from March 16 till March 27. The descriptive test will be held on June 28.

This is one of the biggest recruitment conducted by the SSC. 13.17 lakh candidates took the CHSL exam in July.

