"Immigration Is Killing Europe": Donald Trump's Big Warning In Scotland

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that "immigration was killing" Europe and warned that it "needs to get its act together".

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac after disembarking from Air Force One in Scotland, he said that "many" European countries need to stop this "horrible invasion".

"On immigration, you better get your act together. You're not going to have Europe anymore. You got to get your act together," he said.

“You got to stop the horrible invasion that's happening to Europe, many countries in Europe,” Trump, whose father, Fred, and mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, emigrated to the US from Europe, said.

He also said that "some" leaders have not let it happen, and they're not getting the "proper" credit.

"I could name them right now, but I'm gonna embarrass other ones. This immigration is killing Europe," he added.

.@POTUS in Scotland: "On immigration, you better get your act together or you're not going to have Europe anymore ... You got to stop this horrible invasion that's happening." pic.twitter.com/j7GOU00SXW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 25, 2025

Trump also bragged about cracking down on the US-Mexico border.

"As you know, last month, we had nobody entering our country. We took out a lot of bad people that got there," he said.

According to the United Nations' 2020 estimates, about 87 million international migrants were living in Europe.

Trump has pursued a tough anti-immigration policy since he returned to the White House in January. He has vowed to lead the largest migrant deportation program in US history and has so far deported thousands of "aliens".

His hardline migration policy, however, has also triggered widespread protests in the US, which has the largest immigrant population in the world.

Trump's Europe Trip

Donald Trump said he will visit his two golf properties in Scotland and hold meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during his trip to Europe.

He said his meeting with Starmer would be more of a celebration of the trade deal already reached than continued work on it. "It's a great deal for both."

Trump will reportedly stay at his Turnberry property on Scotland's west coast this weekend and then travel on Monday to a golf property in Aberdeen, where he will open a second golf course named in honour of his mother, who was born and raised on a Scottish island before emigrating to the US.

He is also likely to meet Scottish leader John Swinney, who had backed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election.

(With agency inputs)