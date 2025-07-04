Starmer Reveals How "Good Relationship" With Trump Helped Him Secure A Deal

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has said that despite "different political backgrounds" he has found common ground with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. Speaking to BBC Radio 4, on the first anniversary of the Labour government coming to power, he said that it was "in the national interest" for the two men to connect.

"Building those relationships with international leaders is hugely important," he said.

"We are different people and we've got different political backgrounds and leanings, but we do have a good relationship and that comes from a number of places," he said.

He also said that he "understands what anchors the president", and "what he really cares about". He added, "For both of us, we really care about family and there's a point of connection there."

He also revealed that Trump reached out to him to offer him his consolation after the death of his younger brother Nick Starmer on Boxing Day. He also said that before this call, the last time they had spoken was when Trump was shot at a rally in July last year. "That was a phone call really to ask him how it was, and in particular I wanted to know how it impacted on his family," he said.

He also said that the personal relation with Trump had helped him secure a deal by removing UK industries from some of the sweeping tariffs announced by Trump. He also cited how his discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron "over a glass of wine" on a train to Kyiv had made the foundation for a new agreement with the EU, which he said would lead to lower food prices in British supermarkets.

"That is a good thing for millions of people across the country," he said.

