Staff Selection Commission (SSC) To Begin CHSL 2019 Application Today

SSC CHSL 2019 online application will begin today

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to commence online application process for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2019. The Commission will release recruitment notification today and begin the application process. The Commission is unlikely to announce today the number of vacancies available and will release number of available vacancies in due course of time.

SSC conducts CHSL exam for recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries, Departments, and Government Offices.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 from a recognized board of education will be eligible to apply for SSC CHSL. The upper age limit for CHSL exam is 27 years.

The SSC CHSL selection process comprises a preliminary computer-based test followed by a descriptive test. Candidates who qualify in the first two tiers of the SSC CHSL exam, are called for a skill test or typing test.

As per the recruitment calendar released by SSC, the application process for SSC CHSL 2019 will begin today and conclude on January 10, 2020.

The Tier I computer-based test will be held in March, tentatively between March 16 and March 27, 2020. The descriptive paper for CHSL will tentatively be held in June.

