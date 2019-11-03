SSC To Announce CHSL Exam Details In December

For selection to posts in CHSL 2019, SSC will conduct computer based test in March 2020.

Details of the SSC CHSL exam, in which close to 14 lakh candidates participated in July this year, will be announced in December. CHSL exam is one of the biggest recruitment exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Through this exam SSC selects candidates for appointment to Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices.

For selection to posts in CHSL 2019, SSC will conduct computer based test in March 2020.

10+2 pass candidates within 18-27 years of age can apply for the recruitment at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

For selection to the posts, SSC would conduct a computer based exam, a descriptive test and skill test or typing test. If necessary, the Commission can also introduce additional exams which will be notified to candidates.

In the 2018 edition of the SSC CHSL recruitment, close to 30 lakh applications were registered. 14 lakh candidates took the exam which was held in 25 shifts at 146 cities.

Meanwhile, online registration process is underway for SSC CGL 2019 recruitment. The registration option will close on November 25. The first tier exam will be held from March 2 to March 11. The second and third exams will be held in June.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.