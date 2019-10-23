SSC CGL Exam In March, Registration Begins

SSC CGL 2019: Apply online At ssc.nic.in by November 25

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) begins registration for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment exam. Through this exam, the Commission fills various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts-- Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant, Inspector of Income Tax, Inspector, (Central Excise), Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner), Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector, Divisional Accountant, etc.

Apply Online

For the CGL posts, SSC selects candidates on the basis of three exams- tier 1 (computer based test), tier 2 (computer based test) and tier 3 (descriptive test). The pass mark for each of the test is 30%; it is 25% for candidates belonging to OBC/ EWS category and 20% for others.

SSC CGL is one of the biggest recruitment exams conducted in the country for the graduates only. The Commission conducts another exam, Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam, for 10+2 pass job aspirants. The SSC CHSL exam notification is expected to be announced on December 3. The exam would be held from March 16 to March 27.

In June, 26 lakh candidates had registered for the exam of which 8.37 lakh took the exam.

Important Dates:

Online registration: October 22 to November 25

Last date for making online fee payment: November 27

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): November 29

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam: March 2 to March 11

SSC CGL tier 2 and tier 3 exams: June 22 to June 25

Click here for more Jobs News

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.