SSC Releases Answer Keys For SI, ASI Exam

The SSC SI, ASI answer keys are available on the official website of the Commission.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the recruitment exam held on September 27 for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF. The answer keys are available on the official website of the Commission.

Candidates can raise objection to the answer key released by SSC. The option to challenge the answer key and submit representations supporting the same will be open till October 25. Candidates have to pay Rs 100 per challenge.

This is the 2018 edition of the SI, ASI recruitment for Delhi Police, CAPFs and CISF. The 2019 edition of the exam will begin in December.

SSC holds an open competitive computer based examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF every year. Those who qualify the exam are eligible for the physical standard test, physical endurance test and a descriptive paper. Prior to appointment candidates also have to undergo a detailed medical examination.

Last year close to 2.5 lakh candidates took the exam for Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector post in Delhi Police, CAPF and CISF as against 1,557 vacancies. The exam was held in 11 shifts for 5 days.

