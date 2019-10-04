Now, No Direct Recruitment On ASI Post For CISF: Staff Selection Commission

SSC CPO 2019: No direct recruitment on ASI post for CISF from 2019

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will no longer conduct recruitment process for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) (Executive) in CISF. In a notice available on the Commission's website, SSC has informed that There is no longer a provision for direct recruitment of ASI in CISF.

SSC up until last year had conducted the recruitment process for vacant ASI posts available with CISF, however, from 2019 onwards the ASI post with CISF is not available for Direct Recruitment.

"It has been reported by the M/o Home Affairs that there is now no provision for filling up of vacancies of ASI (Exe.) in CISF through Direct Recruitment," reads the SSC notice.

SSC, on September 17, had notified the Central Police Organization (CPO) recruitment process. The Commission conducts the recruitment process for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, and CAPF. Along with these two posts, the Commission had also notified ASI recruitment for CISF. But with the latest development, SSC will not conduct recruitment process for ASI post.

Apart from the ASI clause, rest all conditions of the SSC CPO 2019 exam remain the same. The online application process will conclude on October 16, 2019. Last date to pay application fee online is October 18 and offline is October 19, 2019. The Commission is yet to announce the number of vacancies which will be filled through CPO recruitment for 2019.

SSC has not given any reason for discontinuation of the direct recruitment process for ASI post in CISF.

