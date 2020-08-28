SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Marks To Be Released Next Week

SSC CHSL tier 2 exam marks will be released on September 2 at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the marks of the candidates who had appeared for CHSL tier 2 exam on September 2. The marks obtained by the candidates will be available on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. "Marks of qualified & Non-qualified candidates will be made available on 02.09.2020 on the website of the Commission," SSC has notified.

SSC had conducted the tier 2 exam for selection to Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) posts last year. The result was released on February 25.

However, more than 4,500 candidates had complained that they have been disqualified from appearing in the next exam on the grounds of unfair means.

While SSC disallows candidates to write name, address, roll number and other related details on the answer sheet as it would reveal identity of the candidate, the candidates said that the formats of certain answers like letter writing required these fields to be filled in.

After this, SSC formed a committee to examine the matter. On August 5, the committee suggested the Commission to allow these candidates in the next exam.

