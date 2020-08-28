SSC Allows 4,559 More Candidates To Appear For CHSL 2018 Exam

SSC CHSL tier 2 exam marks to be released on September 2.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the tier 3 exam for selection to Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) posts soon. For the exam, candidates who have qualified the first two tier exams, held in succession, are eligible. After the SSC released the tier 2 exam result, many candidates complained that they have been disqualified on the grounds of "unfair means". Considering the plea of these candidates the SSC had formed a committee and on August 5 the committee suggested to give "one-time exemption" to these students and allow them to sit for the next level exam

According to SSC, in the exam candidates are not supposed to write anything that would reveal the identity, for example name, roll number, mobile number.

But students said that the information they had mentioned in the answer was imaginary and they had used to maintain the format of the answer.

As per the suggestion of the Committee, SSC has allowed 4,559 candidates to sit for the SSC CHSL tier 3 exam.

The Commission has released the cut off marks of the exam.

The marks obtained by all the candidates in the SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be released on September 2. The exam result was announced on February 2.

Click here for more Jobs News