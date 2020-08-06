SSC: 'One-Time' Exemption To Candidates Disqualified From CHSL 2018 Exam On UFM Grounds

SSC will provide one-time exemption to CHSL candidates disqualified on UFM grounds

The matter of Unfair Means in SSC CHSL examination has finally come to an end after months' of candidates' struggle. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice saying that the expert committee formed to examine the SSC CHSL's UFM matter submitted its report to the Commission in July and the same has been accepted by the commission.

The SSC CHSL 2018 Tier II exam was conducted by SSC on September 29, 2019 and out of 45,101 intended candidates, 36,112 candidates appeared for the exam.

The result for the SSC CHSL 2018 was declared on February 25, 2020. Total 30,822 candidates qualified provisionally for appearing in Tier III (Skill Test) against the 5,918 tentative vacancies.

Among the candidates disqualified, 4,560 candidates were disqualified on the grounds of unfair means (UFM).

Some of the candidates, who were disqualified on the grounds of UFM, ran social media campaign to raise awareness on this issue and submitted representations to the SSC requesting the commission to revisit their decision.

According to the Commission, the rules suggest that candidates are not supposed to write any personal identity e.g. name, Roll Number, Mobile Number, Address, etc. inside the Answer Book.

But, as per the information shared by candidates, they had used imaginary names and addresses in the letter writing part of the test.

"On the basis of the identities (real or imaginary) inside the answer book, identities of the concerned candidates can be recognized at the evaluation stage and hence all these candidates have been rejected under UFM by awarding zero marks.

"The action of the Commission in rejecting 4560 candidates is, as such, in accordance with the instructions of the examination.

"However, in view of the representations received by the Commission, dealing with the above issue, the Commission has decided to constitute a committee of experts to examine the matter and give its recommendations for the consideration of the Commission," SSC said in a statement.

The Committee was constituted on May 21, 2020 which submitted its report to the Commission on July 16, 2020.

The Committee has, inter alia, recommended that "With regard to the candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination T-II-2018 who have been disqualified on the basis of revealing identity and were placed under the category of 'UFM', the prohibitory instructions/guidelines should be ignored as a one-time measure."

Hence, the Commission has decided to give 'one-time' exemption to all 4,560 candidates of CHSL Exam (Tier II) 2018 who were disqualified. The result of these candidates will be announced accordingly.

Click here for more Jobs News