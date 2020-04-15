SSC Forms Experts' Committee To Examine 'Unfair Means' (UFM) Issue

SSC CHSL UFM rules: SSC constitutes a committee of experts to examine the matter

In view of the representations received by the Staff Selection Commission in regard to the UFM rules in SSC CHSL examination, the state-run recruitment agency has decided to constitute a committee of experts to examine the matter and give its recommendations for the consideration of the Commission. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination-2018 (Tier-II) was conducted by the Commission on September 29, 2019. This examination was arranged for 45,101 candidates out of which 36,112 candidates appeared in the examination.

The result of CHSL examination was declared on February 25, 2020 wherein 32,600 candidates (30,822 unique candidates according to the Commission) have been shortlisted for appearing in the Skill Test against 5,918 tentative vacancies.

4,560 candidates were rejected on the grounds of unfair means (UFM).

Earlier, some of the rejected candidates have raised this issue in various social platforms including Twitter and submitted representations to the Commission requesting for revisiting the decision about their rejection.

According to the Commission, the rules suggest this: “Candidates are strictly advised not to write any personal identity e.g. name, Roll Number, Mobile Number, Address, etc inside the Answer Book. The candidates who fail to adhere to these instructions will be awarded zero marks”.

But, as per the information shared by candidates, they have used imaginary names and addresses in the letter writing part of the test.

"It has been observed that a majority of candidates have followed the instructions of the Commission meticulously. However, 4560 candidates did not follow the instructions of the Commission and Sensitivity: Internal & Restricted mentioned their identities (real or imaginary, e.g. name, address, mobile number, etc) inside the Answer Books.

"On the basis of the identities (real or imaginary) inside the answer book, identities of the concerned candidates can be recognized at the evaluation stage and hence all these candidates have been rejected under UFM by awarding zero marks.

"The action of the Commission in rejecting 4560 candidates is, as such, in accordance with the instructions of the examination.

"However, in view of the representations received by the Commission, dealing with the above issue, the Commission has decided to constitute a committee of experts to examine the matter and give its recommendations for the consideration of the Commission," SSC said in a statement.

