SSC Disqualifies CHSL Candidates. Reason: Using Imaginary Names In Answer

The UFM rule of the SSC has disqualified many CHSL candidates.

The "unfair means (UFM)" rule of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has disqualified many candidates who had appeared for the descriptive paper of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam. The reason, candidates say, is they have used imaginary names and addresses in the letter writing part of the test.

As per the UFM rule of SSC, candidates who use "real or imaginary" names in the answer sheet will be disqualified. Reveal of identity is not allowed in the exams conducted by the SSC.

Candidates who have been disqualified in the exam have taken their concerns to social media and have posted screenshots of their result copy tagging the Ministry of DoPT, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and various media organisations.

Candidates who have disqualified in this exam are eliminated from appearing in the next selection round of SSC CHSL. The next round, which is the last one, is the skill test or typing test.

The descriptive paper comprised essay and letter writing. The exam carried a total of 100 marks and the pass mark was 33.

"Candidates are strictly advised not to write any personal identity e.g. name, roll number, mobile number, address, etc inside the Answer Book. The candidates who fail to adhere to these instructions will be awarded zero marks even if marks are awarded during the evaluation process," the SSC had mentioned earlier in the exam notice.

However, candidates have said that the previous years' question papers didn't mention anything about UFM. The rule was implemented this year and that too few minutes before the exam.

One candidate says, "Previous years' papers do not show any sign of UFM related instructions. Why in this year's paper new instructions are being given 5 min prior to the exam? Dear SSC please justify."

The SSC CHSL result was declared on February 25. Based on the cut off set by SSC, 37 candidates qualified for the skill test for the posts of DEO, 1741 candidates qualified for the skill test for the post of DEO in C&AG, and 30,822 candidates qualified for typing test for the posts of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, LDC, etc.

Click here for more Jobs News