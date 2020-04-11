Candidates Complain Of SSC's 'Unfair' UFM Rule

SSC changed exam rules few minutes before exam, say candidates

On UFM rule of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) which forbids candidates from using name and address in answers, candidates have said that the rules are ambiguous and have been imposed incorrectly. Instead of using real names, candidates say, they have used imaginary names in the answers as the format of the answer demanded so.

These rules were implemented for the first time this year and were not there until the last year's exam, candidates say. Many of them have also said that this rule came to their knowledge few minutes before the exam and they were unaware of the change in the rules till then.

Citing SSC's Unfair Means Rule (UFM) to be unfair, candidates have taken their concern to social media. #SSC_IMAGINARY_UFM is trending on microblogging platform Twitter today. The reason is, candidates say, they have been disqualified in the descriptive paper of one of SSC's exam for using imaginary names in the answer copies.

As per the UFM rule of the SSC, candidates who use their names in the answer copies will be disqualified in that particular exam. Identity should not be revealed in SSC exams.

The said exam is Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam.

In the CHSL exam there was a descriptive paper which comprised essay and letter writing. The basic format of letter writing requires using name and address. This is why candidates had used imaginary names like ABC, XYZ, etc. in the answer copy.

Many candidates have said they have been disqualified for using imaginary names in SSC CHSL answers, despite having scored good marks.

As per reports carried by other media organisations, SSC Chairman has assured that the Commission will look into the matter soon. However, SSC has made no official announcement in this regard.

