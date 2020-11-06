SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 Exam Answer Key Released

SSC CHSL answer key is available at ssc.nic.in

The answer key of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been released. The SSC CHSL exam was held in March and in October in different centres. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website of the Commission.

SSC CHSL 2019 Answer Key

SSC has allowed candidates to challenge the answer keys. Candidates can raise their objections regarding the answer keys through the official website till November 10.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 05.11.2020 (6:00 PM) to 10.11.2020 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 10.11.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” SSC has mentioned in a notification which it has released on its website.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” the notification also reads.

Meanwhile, SSC CHSL 2020 exam details are expected to be announced today. The registration process for the exam will also commence today and the exam will be held in April 2021.

