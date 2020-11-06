SSC To Announce CHSL 2020 Exam Details Today

SSC CHSL 2020 notification will be released at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL 2020 exam details are expected to be announced today. As per the exam calendar released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on October 7, the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam will be released today. The registration process for the exam will also commence today and the exam will be held in April 2021.

The minimum educational qualification required to sit in the SSC CHSL exam is Class 12th pass.

CHSL includes Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts.

SSC will select and recommend candidates for CHSL posts through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test, or typing test. The computer-based test will have questions from English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude and general awareness.

Meanwhile, for the CHSL 2019 exam which was completed on October 26, SSC has released the answer keys. The SSC CHSL 2019 answer keys are available on the official website. SSC has allowed candidates to challenge the answer keys. Candidates can raise their objections regarding the answer keys through the official website till November 10.

