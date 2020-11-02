SSC CHSL 2020 Notification Expected This Week

SSC CHSL 2020 notification is expected to be released on November 6.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam on November 6. The exam for selection to SSC CHSL posts will be held from April 12, 2021, to April 27, 2021. Online registration for the exam will be held till December 15, 2020.

CHSL includes Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts.

The minimum educational qualification required to sit in this exam is Class 12th pass.

Candidates have to apply for the exam online at ssc.nic.in. The application fee is Rs 100 which can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit, or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Selection to CHSL posts will be through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test, or typing test. The computer-based test will have questions from English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude and general awareness.

SSC CHSL 2019 notification was released on December 3, 2019. The computer-based test for this recruitment was over on October 26, 2020.

