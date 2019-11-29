SSC Answer Key For Hindi Translator Exam Released. Check Here

The SSC has released the SSC answer key for Hindi trranslator recruitment examination held recently.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC answer key for a recruitment examination held recently. The Commission has released SSC answer key for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment examination held on November 11 on the official website. The SSC answer key can be accessed from ssc.nic.in. The candidates may raise objections regarding these answer keys till December 2, the Commission said in a statement released today.

The Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak was held recently at different centres all over the country.

The candidates' response sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given on the official website of the Commission.

SSC Hindi translator answer key login page

The candidates who have appeared for the SSC examination, may login in the link by using their SSC examination roll number and password.

"Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 29.11.2019 (05:00 PM) to 02.12.2019 (05:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged," the SSC statement said.

"Representations received after 05:00 PM on 02.12.2019 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates' may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit," it added.

