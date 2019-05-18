SBI PO Prelims In June. Know Exam Pattern

SBI PO prelims in June. Details on exam pattern

The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct preliminary examination for Probationary Officer (PO) selection on June 8, 9, 15 and 16. Admit cards for the SBI PO prelims have been released online. Candidates can download the same from the official website of the Bank. The prelims examination will consist of three sections-- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability-- totalling to 100 marks. This exam is a qualifying criteria for the main exam. Candidates numbering 10 times the total vacancies will be shortlisted for the main exam.

While reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude will have 35 questions each, the English language section will comprise 30 questions in total. Candidates will be allowed 20 minutes, each, to attempt each of the three sections.

There will be no sectional cut- off in the prelims for deciding the merit list of main exam.

SBI will fill up 2000 PO vacancies through two tier online examination and one interview round.

Meanwhile SBI has begun pre-exam training for PO prelims. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and religious minority communities who had opted for the training during application process are eligible for the training. Admit cards are available online on the bank's portal. "Candidates opting for pre-examination training should download their call letter for training from Bank's website by entering their registration number and password/ date of birth. No hard copy of the call letter will be sent," reads the official notification.

