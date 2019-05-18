SBI PO Prelims In June; Admit Cards Released

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card: Know How To Download

The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct preliminary examination for Probationary Officer (PO) selection on June 8, 9, 15 and 16. Admit cards have been released for the exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the SBI PO prelims admit card from the official website sbi.co.in. The prelims will be an objective test of 100 marks and will have three sections-English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. While there will be no sectional cut off, the merit list will be decided on the basis of the aggregate marks scored.

"Candidates numbering 10 times the numbers of vacancies (approx.) in each category will be short listed for Main Examination from the top of above merit list," reads the notification.

The results are expected to be announced in the first week of July.

SBI will fill up a total of 2000 vacancies through preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

Candidates who clear these selection tests will be imparted basic banking knowledge through an online course. Selected candidates have to complete this course before joining.

Meanwhile pre-exam training for candidates belonging to SC, ST and religious minority communities has begun. "Candidates opting for pre-examination training should download their call letter for training from Bank's website by entering their registration number and password/ date of birth. No hard copy of the call letter will be sent," reads the official notification.

