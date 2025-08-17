Advertisement

West Bengal 2nd SLST Admit Card Released For 35,726 Assistant Teacher Posts, Download Here

WBSSC SLST Admit Card: The West Bengal School Service Commission has released the admit card for SLST. Students can download the admit card on westbengalssc.com.

WBSSC SLST Admit Card: The examination will be held to recruit 35,726 Assistant teachers

West Bengal SLST Admit Card Out: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the admit card for second State Level Selection Test (SLST) for the post of Assistant Teacher 2025. Students can check and download the admit card on the official website of the board, westbengalssc.com.

The examination will be held to recruit 35,726 Assistant teachers. Out of these, 23,212 positions are available for teaching Classes 9 and 10, while 12,514 vacancies are allotted for Classes 11 and 12.

West Bengal SLST Admit Card: How To Download WBSSE SLST Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website, westbengalssc.com.
  • On the homepage, click on "SLST Admit Card".
  • Enter your login details.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save your admit card for future reference.

West Bengal SLST Admit Card: Details Mentioned On the Admit Card

  • Name of the Candidate
  • Exam Centre
  • Parents Name
  • Roll number
  • Other details

The SLST examination is expected to be conducted in the first week of September, 2025. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for complete details.

