RRB Recruitment For More Than 89,000 Jobs; Check Important Dates Here

Ministry of Railways' RRB has published a notification no. CEN 01/2018 for Group C Level II Categories posts for the candidates in the age group of 18-28 years who have passed Class X and have an industrial training certificate (ITI) or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering.
More Than One Lakh Job Openings In Indian Railways: 10 Important Points Applicants Should Know
RRB notification no. CEN 02/2018 about Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts for candidates in the age group of 18-31 years and who have passed Class X and have an industrial training certificate (ITI).
RRB Recruitment 2018: Important Dates
Railway Recruitment Group C Level II notification: February 3, 2018
Start of Railway Recruitment Group C Level II 2018 online application: February 3, 2018
Group C Level II 2018 online application closes: March 5, 2018
Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBT) tentatively: April- May, 2018
Railway Recruitment Group C Level I 2018 Notification: February 10, 2018
Start of Railway Recruitment Group C Level I 2018 Online Application: February 10, 2018
Railway Recruitment Group C Level I 2018 Application Form Closes: March 12, 2018
Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBT) tentatively: During April and May, 2018
