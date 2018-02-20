RRB Recruitment For More Than 89,000 Jobs; Check Important Dates Here

Ministry of Railways has recently announced one of the world's largest recruitment processes for 89409 posts in Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) and Level II Categories via Indian Railways' RRBs.

New Delhi:  Ministry of Railways has recently announced one of the world's largest recruitment processes for 89409 posts in Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) and Level II Categories. Online applications have been invited through Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for the Group C Level II posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians (Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, and Carpenter) and Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts like Track maintainer, Points man, Helper, Gateman, Porter. This RRB recruitment drive is open for candidates who have passed Class Xth & ITI for Group C Level I posts and Class Xth & ITI or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering for Group C Level II posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians and aspire to join Indian Railways.

Ministry of Railways' RRB has published a notification no. CEN 01/2018 for Group C Level II Categories posts for the candidates in the age group of 18-28 years who have passed Class X and have an industrial training certificate (ITI) or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering.

More Than One Lakh Job Openings In Indian Railways: 10 Important Points Applicants Should Know

RRB notification no. CEN 02/2018 about Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts for candidates in the age group of 18-31 years and who have passed Class X and have an industrial training certificate (ITI).

 

RRB Recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Railway Recruitment Group C Level II notification: February 3, 2018

Start of Railway Recruitment Group C Level II 2018 online application: February 3, 2018

Group C Level II 2018 online application closes: March 5, 2018

Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBT) tentatively: April- May, 2018

Railway Recruitment Group C Level I 2018 Notification: February 10, 2018

Start of Railway Recruitment Group C Level I 2018 Online Application: February 10, 2018

Railway Recruitment Group C Level I 2018 Application Form Closes: March 12, 2018

Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBT) tentatively: During April and May, 2018

