RRB NTPC Admit Card Soon: Important Points For Candidates

RRB NTPC exam will begin on December 28. Admit cards for the exam can be expected soon. Usually Railway Recruitment Boards or the RRBs intimate candidates about the exam city and date, 10 days prior to the exam and the admit cards are released 4 days before the exam date.

RRB NTPC admit cards will be available on the official websites of the railway recruitment boards.

RRB NTPC Admit Card: Important Point

Along with the NTPC admit card, RRBs will release the free travel authority for candidates belonging to SC, ST category who have opted for free rail travel facility.

Candidates should carry one color photograph (of size 35 mm x 45 mm) which was uploaded in the application, for appearing in the test.

RRBs have asked candidates to write a paragraph of self-declaration on the admit card. For this purpose, a blank space will be available in the admit card.

Likewise, blank spaces will also be available for signature and left thumb impression.

"Candidates should leave blank spaces provided in the downloaded e-Call letter for writing self-declaration paragraph (as the paragraph will be displayed on the screen during CBT), signature and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) unfilled while coming for the exam," RRBs have said in the official exam notice.

