RRB NTPC Exam: Admit Card For Over 1.26 Crore Candidates Soon

RRB NTPC admit card will be released soon.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC admit cards for over 1.26 crore candidates soon. The exam will begin on December 28 and will be held till March, 2021. Currently, the exam is being held for RRB ministerial and isolated category posts. The RBR Group D exam will begin after the NTPC exam is over.

RRB NTPC exam will be held for filling over 35,000 vacancies in the non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways. The recruitment was notified in 2019.

Regarding the RRB NTPC admit card, railway authorities have said that links for downloading e-call letters will be made live four days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. Communication regarding the next phases of recruitment will be released in due course, the statement said.

However, railways usually intimate candidates about the exam city and date 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

On the exam day, candidates have to carry a COVID-19 self-declaration and produce at the entry. Without the declaration, railway authorities have said, candidates will not be allowed to sit in the exam

Candidates will be checked for their body temperature at the exam center. Candidates having body temperature more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed to sit in the exam. However, for these candidates, the exam will be held on a different day.

