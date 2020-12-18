RRB NTPC Exam City, Date, Shift Details Likely To Be Released Today

RRB NTPC exam will begin on December 28. The first phase of the exam will be held till Jan 13.

For the RRB NTPC exam, the exam city, date, shift and other details are likely to be released today. The exam begins on December 28. As per the last update released by the railway recruitment board (RRBs), 10 days before the candidates will be informed about the city in which they will appear for the exam, the date on which their test is scheduled and the shift in which they will appear for the exam.

The exam will be held for filling non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways.

The RRBs will activate a link on their official websites. Candidates have to login to the portal using their registration number.

The RRB NTPC admit cards will be released 4 days prior to the exam.

The first phase of the RRB NTPC exam will begin on December 28 and will be held till January 13.

Candidates who are not scheduled in the first phase will be informed that their exam has not been scheduled. "On accessing the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date, message will be displayed "Dear Candidate , You are not scheduled in the present phase. Please wait for intimation from RRBs," the RRBs have said in the notification.

RRB NTPC Exam Details

