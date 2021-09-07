RPSC SI Admit Card Released Online; Direct Link Here

This RPSC recruitment was notified in February to fill 859 vacancies in SI/ Platoon Commander posts.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC, the state level government jobs recruitment agency, has released the RPSC SI admit card for the recruitment exams scheduled to be held from September 13. The Commission said in a statement that the RPSC SI admit cards have been released online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates would need their application form details to access the official websites for downloading the hall tickets.

The RPSC Sub Inspector recruitment examination will be held from September 13 to September 15 in two sittings; in which the morning session will begin at 10.00 am while the afternoon session will start at 3.00 pm.

This RPSC recruitment was notified in February to fill 859 vacancies in Sub Inspector/ Platoon Commander posts.

RPSC SI admit card: Direct link

The Commission has released the following link to download your admit card for the SI recruitment examination:

RPSC SI admit card direct link

The exam will comprise two papers that will have 100 multiple-choice (objective type) questions each. The paper would have 200 marks in total and the duration of the paper is 2 hours. There will be negative marking. 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be shortlisted for the physical standard test.

"Candidates who obtain 36 percent of marks in each paper and 40 percent in the aggregate, shall be deemed to have passed the qualifying examination conducted by the Commission. The commission shall send the list of such successful candidates up to 20 times the number of vacancies on the basis of merit based on the aggregate marks obtained in the written examination," the Commission has said on the selection criteria for the written exam.

