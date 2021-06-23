Rajasthan Sub-Inspector Exam To Be Held In September: RPSC

RPSC to conduct SI, platoon commander exam on September 4.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the Sub Inspector competitive exam on September 4. The recruitment was notified in February to fill 859 vacancies in Sub Inspector/ Platoon Commander posts.

The exam will comprise two papers that will have 100 multiple-choice (objective type) questions each. The paper would have 200 marks in total and the duration of the paper is 2 hours. There will be negative marking. 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be shortlisted for the physical standard test.

"Candidates who obtain 36 percent of marks in each paper and 40 percent in the aggregate, shall be deemed to have passed the qualifying examination conducted by the Commission. The commission shall send the list of such successful candidates up to 20 times the number of vacancies on the basis of merit based on the aggregate marks obtained in the written examination," the Commission has said on the selection criteria for the written exam.

The physical standard test for male candidates will comprise 100 meter race, long race, chinning up (this is heaving on the beam over hand and at one time). For female candidates the physical standard test will comprise 100 meter race, long jump and putting in shot (weight 4 kilo).

