RPSC Releases Answer Key For Teacher Exam

RPSC has uploaded the answer keys on its official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Jobs | | Updated: February 21, 2019 19:39 IST
RPSC Teacher Answer Key Released: Know How To Check


New Delhi: 

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for Senior Teacher (Grade II) Group B exam. The exam was held for the said post in the School Education Department, Rajasthan. The RPSC second Grade Teacher answer keys can be accessed from the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Answer keys have been released for GK, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit and Urdu papers. Last week the Commission had released the answers for Sindhi, Punjabi, English, Maths, Social Science and General Knowledge papers.

RPSC Senior Teacher Exam Answer Keys

How To Raise Objections

The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exams were held from October 28 to November 2, 2018.

If the candidates who have appeared for the exam wants to raise objections to the RPSC 2nd Grade answer key released today, the process can be done on the official website from February 23 to 25 on the official website.

