RPSC 1st Grade Exam Dates Released. Check Here

RPSC 1st grade exam date 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has released the exam date for the first grade exam or School Lecturer exams to be held for recruitment in School Education Department in the state. The RPSC first grade exam dates have been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. According to a notification released by the Commission, the RPSC first grade exams in the state will be held from January 1 to 13 next year. The recruitment examinations will be held in district headquarters.

The RPSC first grade exams will be held in two sessions (morning and afternoon) in all days from January 1 to 13.

In another related development yesterday, the Commission also released RPSC admit cards for various recruitment exams including Group Instructor/Surveyor/Assistant Apprenticeship, Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI, Fisheries Development Officer (FDO) and Assistant Fisheries Development Officer.

The RPSC admit cards have also been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC 1st grade exam dates: Check here

Check RPSC 1st grade exam dates from the schedule given here:

RPSC 1st grade exam dates have been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Commission has also released the RPSC answer key for the Senior Scientific Officer exam today. The RPSC answer key can also be accessed from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC answer key has been now released for the exam held on October 9 and 10 for the recruitment of Senior Scientific Officer in Chemistry, Ballistic, Biology, Photo, Document and Physics divisions in the state.

Candidates, who wish raise objections towards the official RPSC Senior Scientific Officer answer key released today, may do the same from November 4 to 6 on the official portal.

