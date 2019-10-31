RPSC Answer Key For Senior Scientific Officer Exam Out. Check Here

RPSC answer key available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC answer key 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has released the RPSC answer key for the Senior Scientific Officer exam today. The RPSC answer key can be accessed from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC answer key has been now released for the exam held on October 9 and 10 for the recruitment of Senior Scientific Officer in Chemistry, Ballistic, Biology, Photo, Document and Physics divisions in the state.

Candidates, who wish raise objections towards the official RPSC Senior Scientific Officer answer key released today, may do the same from November 4 to 6 on the official portal.

RPSC answer key 2019: Check Senior Scientific Officer here

Candidates who are awaiting the RPSC answer key for the Senior Scientific Officer exam may check the same here:

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Physics Div.)(Part-B,Phy. Chem. and Part-C,Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Physics Div.)(Part-A,Physics and Part-C,Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Document Div.)(Part-B,Chemistry and Part-C,Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Document Div.)(Part-A,Physics and Part-C, Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Photo Division)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Biology Div.)(Part-A,Zoology and Part-C, Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Biology Div.)(Part-B,Bio-Chem. and Part-C,Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Ballistic Div.)(Part-B,Maths and Part-C Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Ballistic Div.)(Part-A,Physics and Part-C,Forensic Sci.)

In another related development yesterday, the Commission also released RPSC admit cards for various recruitment exams including Group Instructor/Surveyor/Assistant Apprenticeship, Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI, Fisheries Development Officer (FDO) and Assistant Fisheries Development Officer.

