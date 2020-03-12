RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key Released For School Lecturer Exam. Check Here

RPSC 1st Grade answer key 2020: Group A School Lecturer answer key available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for Group A School Lecturer exam. The exam was held for the said post in the School Education Department, Rajasthan. The RPSC first grade teacher answer keys can be accessed from the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Answer keys have been released for GK, Hindi, Sanskrit and Rajasthani papers.

The answer keys have now been released for recruitment examinations for the RPSC Group A teachers were held on January 3 and January 4.

The objections regarding these answer keys can be raised from March 17 to March 19.

The candidates may register their objections on the official portal of the Commission.

RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2020: Check here

12/03/2020 - Answer Key for RAJASTHANI(GROUP-A)School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

12/03/2020 - Answer Key for SANSKRIT(GROUP-A)School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

12/03/2020 - Answer Key for HINDI(GROUP-A)School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

12/03/2020 - Answer Key for G.K(GROUP-A)School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

The recruitment was notified in 2018 and a total of 5000 teacher posts would be filled through this exam.

