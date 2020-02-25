Complete Pending Recruitment, Release UPSC-Like Calendar: Rajasthan CM To Officials

Making the youth wait for several months for jobs is injustice, Ashok Gehlot said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has issued directions for completion of pending recruitment procedures in various government departments and publishing new advertisements for existing vacancies. The instructions were issued at a review meeting held on Monday night.

Mr Gehlot said the departments concerned as well as the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Board should work to give opportunities to the youth of the state in the vacant posts.

He also suggested the Rajasthan Public Service Commission to release a recruitment calendar on the lines of the UPSC so that appointments to administrative posts are not delayed.

Mr Gehlot said recruitment to 18,458 posts is stuck because of cases pending in courts, and asked the officials to get the cases disposed at the earliest with the help of the advocate general.

It was informed in the meeting that appointments to 35,039 posts have been done so far during the tenure of the present government.

In addition, examination results have been released for recruitment to 25,307 posts and the process of document verification and appointment are to be completed.

