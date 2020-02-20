Ashok Gehlot Promises 50,000 New Jobs As 309 Apply For One Constable Post

Despite proverbial red tapes, Ashok Gehlot sounded confident about creating around 50,000 jobs this year

In Rajasthan, recruitment to one post of a constable has attracted 309 applicants, reflecting the grim unemployment scenario in the state.

For the post of 5,483 constables, announced to be filled this year, around 17 lakh applications have been received. Most applications have come from Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur, Biju George, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in charge of the recruitment, told IANS.

Confirming the number of applicants, the ADGP said in 2018, against 10,000 openings the department had received over 15 lakh applications -- 150 contenders for one post.

Meanwhile, presenting his second budget in the Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the government will create 53,181 jobs this year. Mr Gehlot also holds the finance portfolio.

The state government, according to him, has created 34,682 jobs and 82,000 appointments are under process in his current tenure. The Congress government came to power in the state in December 2018.

In 2020-21, maximum number of jobs (41,000) will be created in the education sector, followed by the home department (5,000), the health sector (4,369), the local self-government (1,039), the cooperative department (1,000), and the medical education (573), Mr Gehlot said. The General Administration Department would get 200 new posts, he added.

On Barmer Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, the chief minister said the government will complete the project within the deadline. It will further create jobs, he added.