Rajasthan RSSB Announces Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026 For 804 Vacancies

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will begin the Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026 from January 27, RSSB Chairman Alok Raj confirmed on X. A total of 804 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official RSSB website.

"Online application forms for 804 posts under the Lab Assistant recruitment will be accepted between January 27 and February 25. The detailed notification will be released shortly," Alok Raj said in a post on X.

The selection process will include a written examination followed by document verification. Candidates must have passed Class 12 (10+2) from a recognised board to be eligible. For Science Lab Assistant posts, Science is compulsory at the 10+2 level, while Geography is mandatory for Geography Lab Assistant posts.

The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 35 years. Detailed eligibility criteria and other requirements will be released on the official RSSB website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for the latest updates.

Interested candidates should note that age relaxation will be applicable for reserved categories as per Rajasthan government norms. The written examination is expected to test candidates on subject-specific knowledge along with general awareness and basic aptitude. Admit cards, exam dates, and detailed syllabus will be released separately on the official RSSB website. Applicants are advised to keep their documents ready, including educational certificates and identity proof, and regularly check the portal to avoid missing important updates related to the recruitment process.