Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari, Shakun Group MD Killed In BMW Crash

Vallabh Maheshwari, managing director of the advertising agency Shakun Group, died when his BMW car overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday. He was 62.

Maheshwari was travelling from Jaipur to Mathura on a religious trip when his BMW went out of control near milestone 136.8 in the Raini police station area around 4 pm. Police said the car broke the barricades, crossed the median and hit a culvert wall.

Maheshwari and the driver were taken to Pinan Hospital and later referred to Harish Hospital in Alwar. Doctors declared Maheshwari dead.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on X that the news of Maheshwari's death in the road accident was “extremely heartbreaking”. “I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

अलवर के रैणी थाना क्षेत्र में एक्सप्रेस वे पर हुए एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सड़क हादसे में उद्योगपति श्री वल्लभ माहेश्वरी के निधन का समाचार बेहद दुखद है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति एवं परिजनों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। ॐ शांति। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 8, 2026

Who was Vallabh Maheshwari?

Vallabh Das Maheshwari had more than 32 years of experience in corporate governance and business management. He was reportedly based in Jaipur.

He held positions as a director and designated partner in several companies across sectors including advertising, infrastructure, real estate and hospitality, as per India Filings.

At the time of his death, Maheshwari was associated with 12 companies. These included SGM Buildcon Private Limited, Shakun Communication Infrastructure Private Limited, Shakun Advertising Private Limited, Manokamna Real Estate Private Limited and N.S. Publicity India Private Limited.

He was also linked to organisations such as Roop Shakun Foundation, Shakun Buildhome Private Limited and Shakun Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. In addition, he was a designated partner in Shakun Fort and Palace LLP and Shakun Realty LLP.

Maheshwari had earlier been associated with Sarvottam Buildhome Private Limited. His work focused on business operations, corporate management and expansion across multiple ventures.