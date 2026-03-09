Shakun Group MD Dies As BMW Crashes On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Vallabh Maheshwari, the Managing Director (MD) of Shakun Group, died after his BMW car lost control and overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Rajasthan's Alwar on Sunday.

Maheshwari was travelling from Jaipur to Mathura when the incident took place.

According to the police, Maheshwari's driver was behind the wheel. He lost control of the car, broke through roadside barricades, and crashed into the median before hitting the wall of a culvert.

The collision of the crash was so strong that it left the luxury car completely mangled.

The 62-year-old Jaipur-based businessman and his driver were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Maheshwari dead. His driver, however, escaped unhurt.

Maheshwari's body has been sent for post-mortem to Jaipur.

Initial investigation suggests that the car's speed or a technical fault may have caused the accident.

Maheshwari has served as a director in several branches of the Shakun Group. The group, founded in early 2000, works for setting up the relevant industry, and then the processing of the resource. They also transport and deliver the final product to end-users.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the businessman's death.

अलवर के रैणी थाना क्षेत्र में एक्सप्रेस वे पर हुए एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सड़क हादसे में उद्योगपति श्री वल्लभ माहेश्वरी के निधन का समाचार बेहद दुखद है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति एवं परिजनों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। ॐ शांति। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 8, 2026

"The news of the demise of industrialist Vallabh Maheshwari in a tragic road accident that occurred on the expressway in the Reni police station area of Alwar is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti," he wrote in a post on X.