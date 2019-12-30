'Postpone 1st Grade Exam': Demand Rajasthan School Lecturer Exam Candidates

Rajasthan Lecturer exam applicants are demanding that the exam be shifted to July

A day after Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the admit cards for the School Lecturer (Grade I) exam, the candidates have taken to social media to demand that the exam dates be shifted to July 2020.

The hashtag '#Postpone1stGradeExam' is one of the top Twitter trends in India since today morning. The demand to shift examination dates is not new and candidates have been protesting to get the dates changed for about a month.

The issue is that the eligibility criteria for School Lecturer post states that the candidate sitting for the exam should have completed their degree programme on or before the date of the exam. This negatively affects the candidates who are appearing in the final year of their graduation degree.

The job requires candidates to have obtained the qualifying degree before the exam date. However, candidates say the universities/ colleges will not issue the final degree till then.

Another issue being highlighted by candidates is that many of them have been allotted a far-off examination centre. Candidates have pointed out that traveling to another city and appearing for the exam in cold weather can be a deterrent for many specially women candidates.

Giving exams in such a cold winter

At least the exam center had to be given nearby

400 km away in a city for 3 days

How difficult is it for girls......#Postpone1stGradeExam@priyankagandhi@RahulGandhi@ashokgehlot51 — Rohitash tatu (@Rohitas12991182) December 30, 2019

The state Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra, had earlier requested the candidates to stop protesting and said that after consultation with the sub-committee and considering the lack of teachers in schools, it was decided that the exam will be conducted as per the schedule.

The exam is scheduled from January 3 to January 13, 2020. More than 5,000 vacancies are expected to be filled through this recruitment, which makes it more compelling for candidates who may get disqualified if the examination is not postponed.

