RPSC Releases School Lecturer Grade I Exam Admit Card

RPSC has released the School Lecturer Grade I exam admit card

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Grade I School Lecturer exam which is dues to be held from January 3 to January 13. The exam will be held in two sessions on each day. The admit card for the Lecturer exam is available on the Commission's website.

RPSC had, in 2018, announced a total of 5000 teacher posts for different subjects.

The Commission, recently, faced protests from candidates who had applied for the recruitment about the exam dates. Protesters claimed that the exam dates would negatively affect the candidates who are appearing in the final year of their graduation degree.

The job requires candidates to have obtained the qualifying degree before the exam date. However candidates say the universities/ colleges will not issue the final degree till then.

The state Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra, had requested the candidates to stop protesting and said that after consultation with the sub-committee and considering the lack of teachers in schools, it was decided that the exam will be conducted as per the schedule.

In another development, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced 34,000 teacher jobs and has asked the concerned departments to conduct the recruitment exam in August-September next year.

