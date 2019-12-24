Rajasthan Chief Minister Announces 34,000 Teacher Jobs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced 34,000 teacher jobs and has asked the concerned departments to conduct the recruitment exam in August-September. The teacher recruitment will be carried out through two exams: REET or the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers and School Lecturer recruitment. REET would be conducted by the State Education Board and School Lecturer exam will be held by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Through the REET, the government has proposed to fill 31,000 vacancies out of which 6,080 vacancies would be reserved for candidates coming TSP regions.

The REET would be held on August 2, 2020, the CM has tweeted.

तृतीय श्रेणी अध्यापकों के 31000 पदों को भरने के लिए 2 अगस्त 2020 को आगामी रीट परीक्षा आयोजित की जाए। इससे बेरोजगार आशार्थियों को रोजगार के पर्याप्त अवसर मिलेगे।TSP के अभ्यर्थियों की मांग को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए इनमें से 6,080 पद TSP क्षेत्र के अभ्यर्थियों के लिए आरक्षित रहेंगे।

The School Lecturer exam would be held in September and the details will be notified by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. The Chief Minister has asked the Commission to expedite the arrangement for the exam and notify details soon.

In his tweet, State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has said the dates for school lecturer exam will not be extended.

In Rajasthan, candidates have been protesting for more than 20 days against the school lecturer exam which is scheduled to be held from January 3 to January 13. Candidates say the condition where it is mandatory to have the required degree before the exam date is rendering lakhs of them ineligible for the exam.

However the government, which has already extended the exam dates twice on grounds of time constraint as requested by candidates earlier, would conduct the exam on the scheduled date.

Mr Dotasra has appealed to the agitating candidates to stop the protest and prepare for the forthcoming exam.

