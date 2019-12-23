School Lecturer Exam To Be Held As Scheduled: Rajasthan Education Minister

A total of 5000 teacher posts would be filled through this exam.

The school lecturer exam will be held as per the schedule, said Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in a tweet. The tweet, originally in Hindi, translates to: after reviewing the requests regarding extension of school lecturer exam date, having a discussion with the sub-committee and considering the lack of teachers in the schools, it has been decided to conduct the exam as per the schedule.

He has requested the candidates to stop protest. Reportedly, candidates have been protesting for more than 19 days.

The said recruitment was notified in 2018 and a total of 5000 teacher posts would be filled through this exam.

As per reports more than 1.5 lakh candidates would be affected if the exam dates are not changed. Among those affected are candidates who are preparing for graduation exams. The job requires candidates to have obtained the qualifying degree before the exam date. However candidates say the universities/ colleges will not issue the final degree till then.

The exam is scheduled to be held from January 3 to January 13. It will be conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

On December 17, the protesters, led by BJP MP Kirori Meena, took out the march towards the Congress office but were pushed back to the dharna site by police.

Among the protesters are candidates who are serving duty as BLOs who are unable to prepare for the exam due to time constraint, said few reports.

During the protest, few women candidates climbed on a water tank. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday appealed to the woman, who climbed on an overhead water tank demanding extension of examination dates for recruitment of school lecturers, to get down and said he was concerned for them. The CM said the government had in the past extended the dates of the examination. He said the government's doors were open for talks.

"Considering the requests from candidates we had extended the exam dates twice. The government will announce new jobs soon," he also tweeted.

The Education Minister also said that REET details will be announced soon. REET, Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, is conducted by the Education Board.

In January 2019, the exam was postponed after protesters met Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. The demand was raised by candidates, who said the time given for preparation was not sufficient.

