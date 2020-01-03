School Lecturer Exam In Rajasthan Begins

The recruitment was notified in 2018 and a total of 5000 teacher posts would be filled.

The school lecturer exam in Rajasthan has begun. The exam, which is being conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), will be held till January 13. The recruitment was notified in 2018 and a total of 5000 teacher posts would be filled through this exam. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has wished the candidates good luck.

In response to complaints from candidates who have been allotted exam centres far away from their place, the Education Minister said he would look into the matter and discuss with the RPSC and would make sure centre allotment issues don't arise in future.

After the exam dates were announced candidates had protested demanding a change in the exam date. After 20 days of the protest, the Rajasthan government had appealed to the candidates to stop protesting and had assured them to start new teacher and school lecturer recruitment soon.

On December 25, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced two major recruitment having 34,000 vacancies in total. The government has asked the concerned departments to conduct the recruitment exam in August-September. The teacher recruitment will be carried out through two exams: REET or the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers and School Lecturer recruitment.

REET would be conducted by the State Education Board and School Lecturer exam will be held by RPSC.

Through the REET, the government has proposed to fill 31,000 vacancies out of which 6,080 vacancies would be reserved for candidates coming TSP regions.

