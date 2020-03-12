Rajasthan REET On August 2. Notification Awaited

Through the REET, the government has proposed to fill 31,000 vacancies.

On December 24, 2019 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had made two big job announcements, on Twitter--Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or the REET and the school lecturer recruitment. The Chief Minister had said a total of 34,000 teaching posts would be filled in schools in the state through these two exams. He had also announced the exam dates and had asked the recruiting bodies--Rajasthan State Education Board and the Rajasthan Public Service Commission--to expedite the arrangement of the exam and notify the details soon. REET will be held on August 2 and school lecturer exam will be held in September.

The REET details will be announced at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The school lecturer recruitment will be announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Through the REET, the government has proposed to fill 31,000 vacancies out of which 6,080 vacancies would be reserved for candidates coming TSP regions.

The last update regarding the REET notification was given by state government officials in January, 2020. Guidelines are being prepared for conducting REET for the recruitment of 33,000 teachers in the School Education Department, officials had said. The statement came after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reviewed the status of vacant positions in various government departments and had asked officials to complete the pending recruitment in all departments at the earliest. Mr Gehlot, according to news agency PTI, had said it is a state government priority to provide employment opportunities to the youth and to fill all the vacancies within the stipulated time.

