Rajasthan Government Re-Opens Application For School Lecturer Recruitment

RPSC has re-opened application process for School Lecturer recruitment announced in 2018

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will re-open the application process for recruitment of School Lecturers announced in 2018. The Commission will be recruiting qualified candidates for 264 vacancies. The application process was started again as an outcome of increase in available vacancies and various reservation quotas announced last year.

The total number of vacancies available for Hindi is 46, for English is 48, for Grammar is 52, for General Grammar is 58, for Literature is 56 and for History the number of vacancies is 4. The vacancies are available with the Sanskrit Education Department of the state government.

The online application process will begin on January 13 and conclude at midnight on January 27, 2020. Eligible candidates can apply through the Commission's official website (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in) or SSO portal (sso.rajastha.gov.in).

The applicant should have a Second Class Post graduate degree in the concerned subject having minimum 48% marks with Shiksha Shastri/B.Ed. degree to be eligible for recruitment. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari script and culture of Rajasthan is also mandatory.

The School Lecturer vacancies were first announced in 2018 when the Commission had announced 134 vacancies. The conditions of the recruitment remains the same as announced in 2018 except for the age limit, which will be calculated as on January 1, 2020 for candidates who submit fresh application.

Candidates who had applied for the recruitment when it was announced in 2018 do not need to apply again.

The Commission will hold a written examination, which will be objective in nature. The exam will carry 450 marks in total. There will be two papers. Paper I will be of 150 marks and paper II will be of 300 marks. Duration of Paper-I shall be one and half hours and

The duration of Paper-II shall be three hours. Paper I will have questions to test General Awareness and General Studies, and paper II will have questions from the concerned subject.

