RPSC Assistant Engineer Exam Answer Keys Released

RPSC releases answer keys for assistant engineer exam. Direct links available here.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys of the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive exam. The answer keys have been released for general knowledge, civil engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and agricultural engineering paper. Candidates who took the exam from February 16 to February 18 can download the answer keys from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from March 12 to March 14.

Candidates should send documents from standard and authentic books in support of the representations they send against the answer key. This is the provisional answer key of the Commission and the final answer key will be released after considering the issues raised by the candidates.

The answer key objection link will be disabled at 12 am on March 14.

The Commission had notified the exam on April 5, 2018. A total of 916 vacancies will be filled through this exam. Candidates with degree in civil/ agriculture engineering took the exam.

