RPSC Admit Card For Various Recruitment Exams Released. Direct Links Here

RPSC admit card 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has released admit cards for various recruitment exams. The Commission has released RPSC admit cards for Group Instructor/ Surveyor/ Asst Apprenticeship, Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI, Fisheries Development Officer (FDO) and Assistant Fisheries Development Officer recruitment. The RPSC admit card download links are available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC admit card 2019: Direct links

RPSC admit card 2019 for various recruitments can be downloaded from these direct links:

RPSC admit card 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download RPSC admit card:

Step one: Visit the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step two: Click on the RPSC admit card link given on the homepage

Step three: On next page, click on the link for the specific exam

Step four: On next page, click on the "Get admit card" link given on the left side of the page

Step five: On next page, enter application number, date of birth and the text given given there after choosing your exam (main or interview).

Step six: Click on "Get Admit Card" and download your admit card from next page

