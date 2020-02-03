RBI Assistant Prelim Exam Admit Card Released. Exam This Month.

RBI Assistant prelim exam admit card has been released on the official website.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the Prelim exam call letter for Assistant recruitment. The RBI Assistant admit cards can be downloaded from the official website. The RBI Assistant admit cards will remain available for download till February 15, 2020.

In order to download the call letter, an applicant will need their Registration Number/Roll Number, and Password/Date of Birth.

RBI Assistant Prelim Exam Admit Card: Download Here

Candidate needs to affix recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centre with their RBI Assistant exam admit card, a Photo Identity Proof and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

RBI had announced 926 vacancies for the post of Assistant in 2019. The selection will be done through Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The RBI Assistant prelim exam is set to be held on February 14 and 15. It will be a computer-based exam and will be of one hour duration.

The RBI Assistant Prelim exam will have three sections - English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. There will be 30 questions in English Language section, and 35 questions each in Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability section. Each question will carry one mark and 20 minutes will be assigned for each section.

The result for RBI Assistant prelim exam should be released by March 2020 when the main exam has been scheduled tentatively.

