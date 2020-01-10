Language Proficiency Test In RBI Assistant Recruitment; Know Details

This year RBI has announced to fill a total of 926 Assistant posts.

Candidates applying for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Assistant post should qualify the language proficiency test. RBI had started the language proficiency test for Assistant recruitment in 2017. This test will be held after the preliminary and main exam and only for those candidates who qualify the main exam. The test will be held in the official or local language of the state concerned. The details of the official language of each state in which the test would be conducted can be found here.

The language proficiency test is likely to be held after March 2020.

The test will be held at the respective offices of RBI. "No exemption of any sort will be given to any candidate from appearing in LPT, which will be conducted at respective Offices of the Bank. Final Selection will depend, on the performance in online test, qualifying in LPT, Medical fitness, verification of certificates, Biometric Data, etc. to the Bank's satisfaction. Decision of the Bank in this regard, shall be final. Biometric verification and LPT are qualifying in nature and the final selection will only be based on performance in main on-line examination," reads the exam notice released by RBI.

Up until 2016, for recruitment to this post RBI only sought proficiency in the concerned language but didn't conduct any separate test. Selection to Assistant post in RBI was through two successive exams followed by an interview. Till 2015, the selection to this was through one online exam and an interview.

In 2018, RBI didn't conduct a general recruitment notified for Assistant post. Instead a special recruitment drive for PwD candidates was notified in January 2018.

This year RBI has announced to fill 926 Assistant posts, which is the highest vacancy since 2015, and application process for the recruitment will end next week on January 16.

Click here for more Jobs News