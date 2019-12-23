Reserve Bank Of India Announces 926 Assistant Vacancies

Reserve Bank of India will recruit over 900 Assistants for its various offices

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will recruit 926 Assistants for appointment at various offices of the bank. The application process for the recruitment starts today and will conclude on January 16, 2020. Applicants will have to submit the application fee within the application deadline. Candidates would be selected for recruitment after a prelim exam, main exam, and a language proficiency test.

Applicants must have a graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC, ST, PWD categories). The applicant should also know word processing on PC.

In terms of age limit, candidates younger than 20 years and older than 28 years are not eligible. However, candidates in OBC category will get a relaxation of 3 years on the upper age limit, and SC or ST category candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years.

Eligible candidates can apply on the RBI's official website. The application link is available under the 'Career' section of the website. General, EWS, and OBC category candidates have to pay Rs. 450 as examination fee and SC, ST, PWD, and Ex-Servicemen category candidates have to pay Rs. 50.

The preliminary exam for selection will tentatively be held on February 14 and 15, 2020, and the main examination will tentatively be held in March 2020.

