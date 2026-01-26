Advertisement

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Registration Open For 572 Vacancies, Details Inside

RBI is accepting applications for 572 office attendant posts until February 24 on its official website.

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment: Eligibility And Application Details
  • The RBI is accepting applications for 572 office attendant posts until February 24
  • The exam is tentatively scheduled between February 28 and March 1
  • Candidates must have completed Class 10 and be aged 18 to 25 as of Jan 1, 2026
New Delhi:

The application window for the office attendant 572 posts for the Reserve Bank of India is underway, and the last date is February 24. Candidates can visit the official website to apply. According to RBI, the tentative dates for the examination are between February 28 and March 1.

Selection process

Online tests that include reasoning, general awareness, general English, and numerical ability. Following this, candidates will be called for a language proficiency test.

1. Educational Qualification: Must have completed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognized board. Higher qualifications disqualify candidates.

2. Age Limit: Must be between 18 and 25 years old as of January 1, 2026. Age relaxation applies for reserved categories.

3. Language Proficiency: Should be able to read, write, speak, and understand the language of the respective state or region.

4. Application fee: Rs 50 + GST for SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen; Rs 450 + GST for General/OBC/EWS. Payment is online only.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates.

